Police Arrest Eleven Notorious Car Snatchers

The Anti Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has apprehended 11 suspected car snatchers who have been operating in Accra and Tema.

The suspects are Michael Adedzi, aka Don Papa, 27, Maxwell Agbozu, aka Cack Dee, a 28-year-old teacher, Felix Atsu Boamah, 32, Hope Tagborlo, aka Rasta, driver, 29, Peter Kwaku Amuzu, aka Kwame America, 29 and Yaw Kumah Williams, 50.

The rest are Abdualai Moro, 58-year-old driver, Among Bawa, 27-year-old computer technician, Yussif Alhassan, aka Ayew 27-year-old driver, Ibrahim Mohammed aka King Daawa, 23-year-old trader and Courage Dodzi Mishio, aka Chi, 27.

Eleven vehicles, including Toyota highlander, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Creta, Pontiac Vibe, Toyota Rav4, Kia Optima, Toyota Avalon, Mini copper BMW 535Xi and Toyota Avensis, which were all snatched from their owners, were retrieved from them.

Seven of the said vehicles, according to police reports, have been identified by the owners.

Knives, facial masks, two iphones and a number of laptops were recovered in their rooms upon a search by the police.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Turkson, said police intelligence led to the arrest of the 11 suspects from their various hideouts in Accra and Tamale.

She said four receivers of the stolen vehicles, who claimed they bought them from suspects, were also apprehended to assist police in investigations.

“All the 11 vehicles had their number plates removed and replaced with fake number plates by suspects before finally selling them to the buyers.”

Modus operandi

Sometimes they hide in nearby bushes and uncompleted houses to wait for the appropriate time to strike, ASP Turkson averred.

The suspects drive the cars to a location at Medie, near Amasaman for the number plates to be replaced with fake ones after which another suspect drives the car to Tamale in the Northern Region to sell, he added.

She said Yissif Alhassan, aka Ayew, was first arrested at a snap checkpoint at Nsawam while on his way to Tamale with one of the stolen cars.

Hope Tagborlo aka Rasta was also arrested at Nyametse, near Abeka Lapaz with another stolen vehicle upon intelligence and transported to the headquarters for interrogation.

Ibrahim Mohammed aka King Daawa was also arrested in Tamale with the stolen Mitsubishi Pajaro.

The said vehicle was snatched from the owner at gunpoint at Lake Side Estate, near Madina in November last year.

Suspect Aminu Bawa was also grabbed at Agbogbloshie with the BMW.

The rest were arrested in separate operations by the police.