Gov’t Consults Over MMDCEs Elections

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government has resolved to introduce a new system whereby metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) will be elected by the people.

In line with this, the government has started consulting key stakeholders across the country to solicit their opinions to help make the policy a success.

The consultation process forms part of a timetable drawn by the Local Government Ministry – under which the new initiative falls – for its implemented.

The Deputy Local Government Minister, Collins Ntim, who was speaking during an interview with Nhyira Fm in Kumasi, stated that majority of Ghanaians had agreed to the election of MMDCEs.

According to him, plans are in the pipeline by his ministry to start a regional consultation programme for the same opinion gathering exercise.

Mr Collins Ntim said that a referendum to be conducted on the election of the MMDCEs is also being planned, noting that the policy would bring about several positive benefits for the country.

The deputy minister stated that election of MMDCEs would boost the practice of democracy in the country.

New MDCEs

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to announce the names of chief executives for the newly-created municipal and district assemblies (MDCEs) throughout the country.

Mr Ntim said the process for the selection of the MDCEs had started in earnest, and very soon the nominees would be disclosed to the public.

According to him, the public had supported the government in diverse ways towards the creation of the municipal and district assemblies and expressed gratitude to them for their support.

For instance, Mr Ntim disclosed that a chief at Affigya Kwabre North, in the Ashanti Region, donated a 100-acre land to be used for the construction of district offices and accommodation for the workers in his area.

The deputy minister stated that the decision to create the new districts and municipal assemblies is geared towards accelerating national growth and also enhancing governance and the decentralization process in the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi