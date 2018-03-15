Man Arrested Over Fake Alcoholic Drinks

YAW NAMBU Dosu, a 48-year-old man popularly known as Joe, has been arrested by the police at Ejisu in connection with the production and sale of alleged fake foreign alcoholic beverages in the Ashanti Region.

Police detectives found the suspect to be producing and selling fake drinks such as Black Label, Red Label, Bacardi, Lion Aromatic Schnapps, Smirnoff, Lord Jack, Lord Kingsley, Sir Edwards and Bony Black, among others.

Ashanti Regional police commander, COP Ken Yeboah, said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had been in the business for 10 years.

According to him, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) denied Yaw Nambu Dosu licence when he applied to be given the permission to produce Lion Bitters in 2007.

Having been denied the licence, the suspect allegedly went ahead to rent an apartment at Ejisu, near Anita Hotel junction, and began the production of the counterfeit foreign alcoholic beverages.

COP Yeboah said the suspect had been detained to assist the police with further investigation and onward prosecution.

He warned that the fake drinks could pose a danger to the health of the consuming public, as the ingredients used for the preparations were found to be unwholesome.

The commander stated that the drinks were being sold at the same price as the original ones.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi