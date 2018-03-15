HR Focus: Master the three pillars of Strategic HR – CEOs told

Renowned Human Resource practitioners, are urging Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in Ghana to abreast themselves with the three pillars of Strategic Human Resource (HR) Management in their various institutions.

CEO of Drivers’ Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Dr. Kwasi Agyeman-Busia, HR Executive of MTN Ghana, and HR Practitioner of the Year 2017, Mrs. Amma Benneh Amponsah and CEO of L’AINE Services, Dr. Mrs. Ellen M. Hagan empowered CEOs to speak the language of HR by mastering the three pillars of strategic HR namely Talent, Technology and Analytics to inform key business decision-making.

They made this call as keynote speakers’ at the HR interactive programme dubbed: “CEO&HR: A Business Love Story” on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in Accra.

The event brought together CEOs and HR professionals to engage in discussions on the theme: Developing the perfect synergy between CEO and HR.

The first speaker, CEO of Drivers’ Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Dr. Kwasi Agyeman-Busia, touched on the general roles of the CEO and mentioned some instances they could foster work ethics through cordial relationships with their HR departments and other immediate managers.

He said, "When the CEO and the HR leadership are in sync and using collected data by the HR department: the impact of the workforce on business results, the business is able to make better-informed strategic decisions”.

He advised HR to match talents and resources to business strategy.

Mrs. Amma Benneh Amponsah emphasized the fact that HR can be empowered to contribute significantly to business growth through talent acquisition and development, and data analysis.

She stated that before the HR department becomes relevant in a business, "your processes must be attached to the people. Detached processes will never have you seen or heard in your organization," she said.

On her part, the CEO of L’AINE Services, Dr. Mrs. Ellen M. Hagan encouraging all to practicalise all that have been shared in their workplaces.

The event was organized by Ghana’s first and only Human Resource magazine and organizers of the HR Focus Conference & Awards.