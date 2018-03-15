NALAG Officially Launches State of the Art Website

As part of efforts to provide adequate information and economic potentials of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), the National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG), has launched a state of the art redesigned website, a pragmatic measure of rebranding the organization.

The newly improved portal developed by XFG Solutions Limited, an IT company comes with solid and robust features, maximum security and consumes less data.

Taking audience through the redesigned website, IT expert and CEO of XGF Solution, Mr Michael Flint hinted that… “state of the art components were used to design the website which is very expensive”, he noted.

It also houses all assemblies in the ten regions with local governance contents, up-to-date news feed on local assemblies, photo gallery and contents of NALAG.

Addressing the media at the official launch on Tuesday 13th March, 2018 at the premises of NALAG House, General Secretary of NALAG, Hon. Kokro Amankwa said it has been the goal of the organization to create an accurate depiction of NALAG that is not only direct and informative, but also inviting and engaging.

He said NALAG vested significant time in the process to think through not only how to serve members, but more importantly why NALAG does so.

“Our rebranding, capacity building, advocacy, lobbying, and website comprise the new face of the organization, and we are proud of this presentation.

“Beneath this new exterior, our core remains the same”, he stated.

According to Hon. Kokro Amankwa, the website is more useful now because it members, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) can now forward files to NALAG office without hassle.

He explained that the site is also designed to feed information into the NALAG database system.

He added that, the previous website wasn’t user friendly due to the manner in which it was designed, and certain features were not connected to it.

Hon. Amankwa intimated that, his outfit realized the public needs to know what NALAG was doing and to also get access to it members (MMDAs).

“It is important we redesign our website to make it more friendly and interactive, and more easier to use”, he emphasised.

Meanwhile, NALAG maintains it’s domain name www.nalag-ghana.org and official email address [email protected] .

The site is link with NALAG's social media handles (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts) and provides an option for visitors to pose questions, queries and any information the public wants to find out about NALAG and it’s members.

MMDAs are urged to send their assembly profiles to the official NALAG e-mail address for onward publishing.

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) is a nationwide organization and the mouthpiece of all Local Authorities (Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies – MMDAs) in Ghana.