GIPC Boss Explores Investment Opportunities @ International Solar Alliance Summit

The Chief Executive of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre,(GIPC) Mr. R. Yofi Grant is leading a 25 strong private sector team to the International Alliance Summit in India to explore investment opportunities .

The delegation which consist of members of the Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Chamber of Commerce among others is scheduled to engaged with potential Indian investors and business people to explore investment and trade opportunities and possibilities.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter , Mr. Grant said “We are seeking and investigating investment into alternative solutions such as off grid and stand-alone solutions, pay as you go solutions for areas off the grid and also for well-priced solutions to power the One District 1 Factory needs. We are also looking at the power distribution space”

He indicated that there are interesting prospects with potential partnerships being discussed with the Indian investors. “We have had firsthand engagement with the Indian business people and investors. Very Interesting prospects with potential strong partnerships are being discussed.

We have already signed some Partnership agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)with the PHD Chamber, one of the large business chambers in Delhi and the confederation of Indian Industries (CII) with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce. We Travelled with a 25 strong private sector team who are currently engaging with potential Indian investors and business people to explore investment and trade opportunities and possibilities.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is a Government agency, responsible under the GIPC Act, 2013 (Act 865): to encourage and promote investments in Ghana, to provide for the creation of an attractive incentive framework and a transparent, predictable and facilitating environment for investments in Ghana.

It aims at creating an enhanced, transparent and responsive environment for investment and the development of the Ghanaian economy through investment; and Encourage, promote and facilitate investment in the country.

It also aims at formulating investment promotion policies and plans, promotional incentives and marketing strategies to attract foreign and local investments in advanced technology industries and skill-intensive services which enjoy good export market prospects;

To initiate and support measures that will enhance the investment climate in Ghana for both Ghanaian and non-Ghanaian enterprises; initiate, organize and participate in promotional activities such as exhibitions, conferences and seminars for the stimulation of investments, to present Ghana as an ideal investment destination;