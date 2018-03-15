‘It’s Time to Embrace Technology and Innovation’ -Eli Hini

The General Manager (GM) of MTN Ghana Mobile Money, Eli Hini, has advised the youth to embrace technology that will enable them become competitive both locally and internationally.

He indicated that technology is changing the way we conduct businesses and therefore it is importance that the youth explore all the available opportunities using technology as a tool to innovate.

Speaking at this year's Springboard Roadshow in Accra under the theme, “Leveraging Strategy and Technology”, Mr. Eli Hini said technology is changing the way consumers bank citing the examples of the MTN Mobile Money which is making live more easier and simple for those who want to send and receive cash instantly.

“Banks have leaped on the opportunities offered by online and mobile banking. It is possible to do everything online, from simple transactions to complicated issues including applying for a mortgage,” he stated.

According to him, technology offers greater opportunities for marketing professionals and companies who are challenged with the difficulties of reaching their customers.

Mr. Eli Hini noted that technology offers digital marketing channels for companies and advertising agencies to promote their products and programmes both locally and internationally.

He added that technology is helping to improve the service delivery in the health sector indicating that several lives have been saved through the use of timely and state-of-the-art technology.

According to him, advancements in medical technology have enabled physicians to better diagnose and treat their patients since the beginning of the professional practice of medicine.

“For instance, drones are being used to supply medicines to remote communities in Rwanda. Also some countries including Switzerland have started digitising their medical records. In agric, some farmers in Ghana are receiving weather forecast information, market prices, and agronomic advice through their mobile phones,” he emphasized.

Mr. Eli Hini said it is aim of MTN to empower young people to adopt sound technology that will enable them stay relevant in the fast changing world of high tech.

The Reverend Albert Ocran, Executive Director of Springboard Road Show Foundation, said this year's event was aimed at empowering young people to leverage on technology for greater results.