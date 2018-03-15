We Will Come Back And Vote For You In 2020--Loyal Akufo-Addo Neighbours

Traders and residents living around President Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence have started packing out of their structures after being asked to leave.

The artisans and residents were engaged by National Security to pack out of their structures since the area around the first gentleman’s residence is now a security zone.

Thursday morning, Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba visited the evictees to interact with them.

As at the time the team got there, most of them had destroyed their makeshift structures and had packed their belongings ready to leave.

A woman, about 60 years old who agreed to speak, cried her heart out at the development.

She told the Joy News team she had lived in the area for 34 years. She laments that the compensation paid them by the President will not be enough to start a new life and that she will leave to the village but her children will live around.

“I will come and visit them frequently,” she said.

“When it is time for elections, we will all come back to vote for him again,” she moaned in a sarcastic but very sorrowful tone.

Watch the Video:



A young lady who spoke to Maxwell off camera could not hold back her tears as she said she has nowhere else to go in the capital.

“I don’t have any relative in Accra, I have to go back to the village and start my life all over again,” she said.

Akufo-Addo after being sworn into office in 2017 towed his predecessors’ line of refusing to move into the Flagstaff house.

After one year of being in office, National Security believes the traders and residents around the President’s Nima residence who have stayed there for over 20 years need to be evicted to safeguard the President’s security.

Scores of people including Prof. Ransford Gyampo, however, believe the decision of National Security is out of order.

Prof. Gyampo told Joy FM’s flagship Super Morning Show Monday that Akufo-Addo should move into the Flagstaff house and allow the artisans to continue their lives.

"The President must move to live at the Flagstaff house…it is as simple as that," he said.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

The senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana believes the President’s decision to remain at his residence is just a display of mistrust among transitional governments.

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini also hammered National Security for the decision to secure the President’s private home.

“The state has spent a lot to provide security and accommodation for our Presidents …why then do we have to visit extra cost in providing security for our President who decides to live in his own private residence,” he fumed on AM Show on the Joy News Channel.