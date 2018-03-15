On Consumer Rights Day: Telecom Users To Ditch Poor Service Providers

March 15th of every year is celebrated as World Consumer Rights Day.

The occasion is to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights.

As part of this year's celebrations, Citi Business News has been finding out the level of satisfaction among consumers within the telecom industry and how such concerns are being addressed.

This year's celebration is on the theme, “Making digital market places fairer”.

