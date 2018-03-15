One Grenade Suspect Discharged

An Accra Central District Court on Wednesday discharged one of the three persons arrested in connection possession of seven hand grenades at Kwashieman, Accra.

Osman Alhassan 33 years was discharged after Ms Sefakor Batsa, Senior State Attorney had made submissions before the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah.

Ms Batsa told the court that per the valuation of evidence available on the docket referred to the Attorney General's (AG's) office, the AG has directed that Alhassan be discharged.

According to her the rest of the accused namely Ismail Ali Musah, 32 years; Abdul Karim Yakubu, 30 years; are to be charged with possession of explosives and firearms.

The Senior State Attorney was optimistic that by the next court sitting, the State would start with the committal proceedings.

When the court asked what Mr Felix Aboagye, counsel for Musah and Yakubu about his pleasure, he prayed the court for bail for the accused.

The trial judge however told the Defence Counsel to seek bail at the High Court adding that the District Court still stand by its earlier decision of not granting bail because grenades are not found on the street.

The matter has been adjourn to April 12.

The case of prosecution is that the three accused persons were arrested in a house behind the Kata Hostel near Kwashieman following a tip off.

The Prosecution said the Police arrested Yakubu at the Kata Hostel with the seven grenades and when he was quizzed he disclosed that he bought them from Musah and Alhassan, and led the Police to arrest them.

The pleas of accused persons, who were earlier on charged with the possession of explosives, have not been taken. Musah and Yakubu have been remanded into lawful custody by the district court.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA