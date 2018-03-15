Universities Urged To Build Partnerships

Professor Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana (UOG), has touted the need for partnership among universities across the globe to ensure excellent education.

He said universities collaborating with each other would not only facilitate the improvement of quality education but also promote research works across board and geographical regions of the world among educational institutions of higher learning.

"University of Ghana believes strongly in partnerships and that is why we are working with other institutions especially in the area of research," he said.

Prof. Oduro-Owusu made the recommendation at the Yale, Higherlife Foundation and the UOG Town Hall engagement held in Accra on the general theme; "The Power of Partnership: Strengthening Education".

The panellist discussed the Yale Young African Scholars Programme as well as other impactful educational programmes across Africa.

Among the panellists were Mr Strive Masiyiwa of Higherlife Foundation, Mr Peter Salovey, the President of Yale University, Dr Patrick Awuah, the President of Ashesi University and Ms Elizabeth Elango, the Director of Junior Achievements.

Mr Salovey said, it was good for educational institutions to work collaboratively with other stakeholders in order to find new ideas to improve upon education and find solutions to issues across the globe.

He said, "the most significant problems in the world are not going to be solved by working in isolation'.

Dr Awuah identified mutual respect, open mindedness and trust as the basic cardinal points Ghana, Africa and the world could work with to build better partnerships that would improve education.

He said for educational partnership to be achieved there is the need for transformation, high veracity and attitudinal change.

Ms Elizabeth Elango, observed that, gender gap education in terms of academic performance, had young girls ahead of boys.

She said to address these challenges there is the need for mentorship programmes to psyche the young ones up.

Mr Masiyiwa urged educational stakeholders to put in more efforts 'as our forefathers did during the independence struggles.