Students Urged To Be Professional With Proven Integrity

The Auditor-General Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo has advised students not to just aspire to become professionals, but professionals with integrity.

He said students must strive for positive change; and that they must fight corruption, wherever they find themselves.

He urged them to be mindful of the reputation they had to leave behind wherever they find themselves.

Mr Domelevo made the appeal at launch of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Professional week celebration, in Accra.

The celebration is on the theme 'Training professionals in integrity for national development '.

Mr Domelevo said over the years, due to corruption, the Auditor-General's report infractions had practically been the same, just that the quantum changes, filled with ghost names and procurement malpractices.

'It is time we looked at our public service system to determine if it is really serving the interest of the public or not and the organisational structure in the public sector has to be looked at,' he said.

He said fiscal decentralisation had eluded Ghana entirely; hence activity was centred around the ministries.

Mr Domelevo advised that government must stop the reengagement of pensioners, to give way to the youth to be employed.

He urged the universities, together with other public institutions, to start doing the right thing.

The President of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS), Mr Collins Agyemang Sarpong, also urged students to challenge the status quo, and not succumb to the enticements of corruption.

He said bribery and corruption had become a norm in the society, but advised students to desist from it.

'Everybody can learn and apply the hard core technical skills to deliver their work, everyone can have a certificate, but it takes discipline, respect, a person with conscience, with integrity to deliver work and to add value as a professional,' he said.

'If we get the principles of accountability, fairness, efficiency, and ethical approach right, we will save cost, be able to utilize funds, and also increase our development,' he added.

He said ethical behaviour was the responsibility of everyone working throughout an organisation, especially those in procurement because they interact with the third party.

'We need to make sure that since our students are going out, they should have the moral compass', he stated.

Mr Sarpong said that the GIPS had adopted certain ethical codes which include creating the right environment to ensure competitiveness and value for money, ensure fair and transparent outcome for all procurement processes and prevent financial loss to the business and the state.