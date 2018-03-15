Pensioner Appeals To Government

Mr Benjamin Akpor, a former employee of Japan Motors has appealed to government to help him to reclaim his portion of land that was under encroachment

He said a parcel of land that was leased to him was by the Tema Development Corporation in 1985 was being encroached by telecom giant Vodafone Ghana.

Mr Akpor who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said In spite of being in possession of all the necessary documentations covering the land, Vodafone gave itself the benefit of the doubt and erected a pylon on the parcel designated Plot No. B/WE/21 located at Tema Community 11.

'I have made several appeals including lawsuits and yet the company is still reluctant to move out of my property.'

He said following Vodafone's snub of several appeals to sort the issue out amicably, he decided to get a lawyer to give his protests a legal urge, but that was also not yielding any meaningful dividends as the lawyer, Mr Alex Quaynor was not responding to his calls.

It is said at the initial state of lawyer client relations, Barrister Quainor had been very diligent and accessible. Soon after he had written to Vodafone and elicited a response from the telco however, he is said to have quickly become snobbish towards his client.

The development he said had apparently led him to deep self-introspection as he was still trying to calculate what exactly he did wrong to his lawyer.

Meanwhile investigations at Vodafone confirmed that indeed an encroachment issue involving one Benjamin Akpor is on the company's hand.

Mr Anthony Asikhiya, Vodafone's Head of Property, has since explained that the company was arranging for a land surveyor to go on the land and assess the veracity of Mr Akpor's claim that his land had been encroached upon.

Meanwhile GNA's attempts to get the reaction of Mr Alex Quaynor has proved futile as he either failed to pick the calls or his phone lines were not going through.