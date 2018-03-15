Strategic Security Systems To Partner Gov't

Mr Ofori Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Security Systems, the largest Solar PV module manufacturers in West Africa, has stated that the solar companies in the country stand in readiness to partner government to meet its proposed solar energy goals.

Commenting on the statements made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the International Solar Alliance, Mr Boateng said the solar companies were more than ready and well-equipped to help government increase the contribution of solar in the generation mix from the current one per cent.

'As the first solar PV manufacturers in the country, we know the challenges that our industry faces, and we are grateful that President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to building the domestic capacity in the manufacturing and assembling of solar energy systems in the country,' Mr Boateng added.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Boateng commended government for the commitment to improve solar usage in the country, saying 'Ghana currently has the best technology for renewable energy and the President's statement is a major boost to the industry'.

He said the global economy was gearing more towards the usage of renewable energy and, therefore, Ghana needed to also position itself towards that path, adding that the local solar producers were ready to help government achieve the Sustainable Development Goals Seven, which focused on affordable and clean energy.

Mr Boateng said the Strategic Power Solutions (SPS) and other solar companies in the country were ready to partner the government in the solar industry, adding that what was needed were the right policies to support the industry to grow.

He said his company had the capacity and the skills to provide the quantities needed for the industry and that one of the main challenge in the industry was that the materials used for the panels were imported.

'As the first and largest manufacturers of solar PV systems within West Africa and distributors of solar accessories for over 10 years, SPS is willing to work with the government in meeting all of its goals,' Mr Boateng added.

He assured that SPS had a production capacity of 32 MW which would be upgraded to 150 MW by the end of 2018.

He said SPS was currently partnering government to develop the 50 MW Solar Hybrid Bui Power Authority Project, which is scheduled to commence before the end of 2018.