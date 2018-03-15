PURC: Reduced Electricity Tariff Takes Effect On April 1st

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says although the reviewed tariff for electricity takes effect on Thursday, March 15, 2018, it will begin to reflect on April 1.

The Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that from April 1, the prepayment system will detect the aggregate purchase of consumers for the month of March, and then compute the reduction due them.

“It is important for customers to note that the average percentage reduction, i.e.17.5% for residential 30% for non-residential, 25% for SLTs and 10% for the mines, effective March 2018, is on energy consumption only.

“Therefore, the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will reduce the average percentage relief announced by PURC,” the statement explained.

The PURC recently announced a 10-30 percent reduction in prices of electricity effective March 15, 2018.

A statement issued on Monday and signed by the Executive Secretary of PURC, Mami Dufie Ofori, said the reductions are based on the PURC’s Gazetted 2015 tariffs and are only based on energy charges.

However, “maximum demand and service charges remain the same as that of the 2015 gazzeted tariffs,” the statement said.

Read the latest communication from PURC below.

