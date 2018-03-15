Morocco's Airport Emerged The 'Best In Africa'

Morocco’s Mohammed V International Airport (CMN) in Casablanca has been adjudged the best airport in Africa for 2017 according to the Airport Service Quality awards carried out by the Airport Council International, ACI.

CMN was followed by Mauritius’ Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport and South Africa’s Durban Airport in second and third place respectively.

The CMN is the hub for three top Moroccan airlines: Air Arabia Maroc, Royal Air Maroc and Royal Air Maroc Express. It was among sixteen airports making a first-time appearance in the awards.

“This year an unprecedented sixteen airports are first-time winners, challenging best-in-class airports in the delivery of top-quality customer service.

“This phenomenon reflects the increasingly competitive airport industry operating environment, where continuous service improvement is a key ingredient in business performance. Airports make the customer experience a high priority,” ACI said in a March 6, 2018, statement.

CMN won the best African airport catering for over 2 million passengers per year whiles Nairobi Airport in Kenya was also adjudged the most improved facility in the Africa region.

