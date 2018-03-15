Campaign Launched To Rid Society Off Fake Electrical Products

The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA), an advocacy organization, has launched an educational campaign aimed at helping to control the use of counterfeit electrical products in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The campaign nationwide dubbed 'avoid patronage of counterfeit electrical products' seeks to help professionals and users understand the dangers associated with patronizing counterfeit electrical products.

It would be held in all regional capitals, but targets 150 out of the 216 districts in the country, Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Executive Director of the CDA has said.

Interacting with section of the media at Abesim, near Sunyani, Mr Ameyibor expressed discomfort with the proliferation and use of counterfeit electrical products which he said remain a major cause of domestic ire outbreaks.

Counterfeit electrical products are infecting many important product categories in the global market, he said, adding that manufacturers, distributors, contractors and ultimately customers all face the risks to safety, legal liability and profitability.

Before the campaign takes momentum, Mr Ameyibor said CDA intends to organise a workshop from April 12 to 14 in Sunyani to sensitize participants on the campaign adding that such workshops would be replicated in some selected districts in the region.

The CDA will collaborate and effectively engage public and private institutions including Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Service Merchandize Limited, Electrical Contractors and Manufacturers, Shop owners, dealers in electronic appliances, users, security agencies and the media to make the campaign a success.

'We consider this crime and a serious issue that deserves serious attention', Mr Ameyibor said adding 'it seeks to ensure that officials take stiffer actions against dealers in counterfeit electrical products'.

More so, the Executive Director said, there is the need to equip electricians and retailers to be able to distinguish between fake electrical products from the genuine ones.

He expressed regret that Ghana is gradually becoming fertile market for counterfeit electrical products and called for concerted efforts to tackle the situation.

Mr Ameyibor said the usage of fake electrical products has negative economic impact on the country as it impedes development, creates huge financial loss to investors and the nation as well as loss of lives.

'Counterfeit electrical products expose the user to great danger, and are rapidly creating a huge and growing problem for the country', he said and called for a national crusade that would discourage the patronage of such products.