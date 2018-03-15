Man Hot Over Attempted Suicide After Sex Denial

A 38-year-old farmer residing at Kwataa in the Assin South District of the Central Region was on Monday, arrested by the police in Assin-Fosu for allegedly attempting to commit suicide.

Joseph Acquah, who claimed to have been denied sexual intercourse by his wife for the past three months, decided to end his life to discontinue the emotional and psychological trauma he had been subjected to.

Superintendent Magnus Randolf Sam, the Assin Fosu District Police Commander who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect had run into the bush in a brisk attempt to kill himself with a sponge tied to a tree but was saved timely by some people who chanced upon him.

He was persuaded to stop and then handed over to the police.

The Assin Fosu District Police Commander indicated that the suspect would be arranged before the court and dealt with according to the laws of Ghana.

Meanwhile, he advised Ghanaians to share their problems with trusted family members and friends instead of committing suicide, adding that it was a crime against the state.

He said psychological, mental and health conditions could cause an individual to commit suicide and stressed the need for all to constantly check their health conditions to ensure that they were physically, psychologically and mentally fit to carry out their daily duties.

He gave the assurance that the public would be updated as investigation continued.