Driver In Trouble For Possessing Firearms

A 25-year-old driver, Fataw Fuseini, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of possessing firearms and threatening one Suleiman Alhassan with a gun, before an Accra Circuit Court.

Fataw was earlier brought before the court and remanded on March 2, but his plea was not taken because of the absence of a Dagbani interpreter.

On Tuesday when the case was called Fataw pleaded not guilty to the charges after the charges and facts were read to him in Dagbani, by an interpreter.

He told the court that he was not guilty of the offences charged him, adding that the facts as was read, did not reflect what happened in anyway.

The court remanded him into police custody and adjourned the matter to March 26.

Earlier, Police Chief Inspector, Kwabena Adu, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant Suleiman is a scrap dealer and lives at Agbogbloshie, whilst the accused is a driver also lives at Agbogbloshie.

He said on February 19, at about 1245 hours the complainant was at his work place around Sikkens company at Agbogbloshie, when Fataw came to the yard with his tri—cycle full of rubbish to dump.

He said the complainant told the accused not to dump the rubbish in the yard, since the elders of the yard had given warning to all around not to dump rubbish in and around the place.

The prosecution said Fataw became offended, left the tri-cycle in the yard, went to call five others now at large, armed with a locally manufactured pistol and attacked the complainant.

The accused pulled a pistol from his pocket, but the complainant held his hand and with assistance of the complainant's brothers, the accused was overpowered and the pistol taken from him.

Mr Adu told the court that, a spot search conducted on Fataw revealed six 'AAA' live cartridges.

He was handed over to the Agbogbloshie Police together with the pistol and the cartridges.