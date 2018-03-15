Ghana Poultry Project Value Chain Fair To Be Held In Sunyani

Stakeholders are set to hold the Second Edition of the Poultry Value Chain (POVAC) fair next week under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) aimed to bring all sector actors under one umbrella.

The event, to be held in Sunyani from March 21 to 22, seeks to create sustainable market linkages between the POVAC actors at both the supply and demand ends while providing poultry farmers with access to cheaper, quality and more reliable sources of inputs to reduce cost of production.

It is being organised by the Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), Assist Management in Poultry Layer Industry by Feed Improvement and Efficiency Strategy (AMPLIFIES) and the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF), in partnership with Agrihouse Foundation.

The GPP and AMPLIFIES are both five-year projects funded by the United States Department of Agriculture as part of its Food for Progress Programme.

It aims at improving the competitiveness of domestic production and processing of poultry meat and eggs as well as feed formulation.

A statement from Agrihouse Foundation, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said the two-day event would be an amalgamation of presentations, exhibitions, seminars, business to business meetings and food bazaar.

It indicated that more than 60 exhibitors in the poultry value chain had already completed initial registration for participation and more exhibitors were expected in the coming days.

Key exhibitors include Ghana Export Promotion Authority, SGS, MADCO, Jokas Farms, Glofet, Akate Farms, Esoko, Big Stars and Agricore as well as Silver Star Towers and Francis Cold Storage.

It said the event was expected to bring more than 800 actors from across the agricultural value chain, especially the POVAC, government officials, development partners and financial institutions among others.

The statement said some international exhibitors and participants had also confirmed participation, adding that there had also been a number of sponsors including Pak Agro, Thermo King and Frankatson of the event.

POVAC is being held on the theme: 'Employment Creation along the Poultry Value Chain: Public Private Partnership Approach'.