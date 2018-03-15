Church Thief Jailed Two Years

A man who broke into a church at Bomfa in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality and made away with assorted musical instruments has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in hard labour by the Juaso Circuit Court.

Kwadwo Kyei was exposed by a cab driver he had hired to transport his booty to Kumasi.

He pleaded guilty to stealing.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Yusif Asibey that churches in and around Nobewam area had been experiencing series of theft in recent times.

He said on February 24, at about 0130 hours the complainant; a taxi driver spotted the convict with a mixer machine, two wireless microphones and four microphone batteries at Nobewam Zongo.

He signalled the complainant to stop and requested him to take him to Kumasi, to which he obliged.

The complainant, who was suspicious of the convict, drove to the Odumase Police Station and handed him over, together with the equipment.

Hours later in the same day, a witness who was a member of the Bomfa Presbyterian Church went to report about the missing musical instrument to the Odumase Police.

Prosecution said the witness identified the equipment as that of the Church and was corroborated by the convict.