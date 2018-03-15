Wagba To Make NPP More Attractive In Volta Region

Mr Douglas Kirk Wagba, a Telecommunication Engineer, has said he is poised to rebrand the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region and make the Party more attractive ahead of the 2020 general elections when elected chairman for the Region.

He said though the Party was making inroads in the Region, it needed a rebrand to attract more young people to enhance fortunes of the Party.

Mr Wagba said he was already designing a 'well-coordinated community outreach programmes to drive membership' and appealed to delegates to give him the nod for a new NPP in Volta Region.

'We need a friendly NPP. An appealing NPP where we empower the rank and file, identify and address the needs of our Party faithful,' he said.

Mr Wagba said his regime would ensure grass-root participation in all decision making processes in the Region, from polling stations through constituencies to the regional level.

'We are talking about growing the Party in the Region, so we are looking at structural reforms including seminars, workshops to strengthen grass root leadership,' he said.

Mr Wagba said he would introduce constituency welfare schemes to cater for the needs of members and promised a leadership of 'transparency, probity, accountability and fairness'.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA