5 Illegal Miners Remanded

Five illegal miners caught engaging in alluvial mining on the Anum River at Peminase, near Konongo have been remanded into prison custody by the Juaso Circuit Court.

They are Abukari Nelson, Gilbert Quacoo, Kwaku George, Owusu Kofi Bright and Francis Ofori.

They all pleaded not guilty and would make their next appearance in court on March 22.

Police Superintendent Julius Kpebbeson, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr. Yusif Asibey, that complainants were police officers stationed at Konongo.

He said on March 3, at 1730 hours the complainants received information that some people we're mining on the Anum River at Peminase and proceeded to the scene.

The complainants who double as co-opted members of the Municipal Committee on Illegal Mining, arrested the accused persons upon reaching the scene where two excavators were also found.

They were taken to the station where they gave their statements and subsequently arraigned.