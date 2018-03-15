We Will Ensure Equitable Distribution Of National Resources

The government has given strong indication that it would work to ensure equitable distribution of the country's resources for the benefit of all.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who stated this said government was committed to ensure that every part of the country received its fair share of socio-economic infrastructure to promote development and enhance the living conditions of the people.

The Vice President was speaking at the 50th Maulid anniversary celebration of the Tijanniya Movement of Ghana in Kumasi.

Maulid is the observance of the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad which is commemorated in the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Dr Bawumia said creating opportunities for people at all levels to unearth and utilize their potentials to change their economic situations was the major priority of the government.

That was why the government was working to provide various interventions that would help create opportunities for all.

He announced that government would maintain the 2017 Hajj fares for potential pilgrims, who would travel to perform the Hajj in 2018.

The Vice President said the government was working with the Hajj Board to ensure that the fares were maintained.

He called on Ghanaians to continue to support the government to implement its campaign promises which aimed at improving the living conditions and socio-economic circumstances of the people.