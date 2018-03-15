Nestlé Awards Hardworking Distributors

Mrs Freda Duplan, the Managing Director of Nestle Ghana, has said in spite of the daunting economic challenges during the year under review, the company's resolve for growth and achievement remained unparalleled.

"Our performance indicates a volume growth of five per cent and a value growth of 18 per cent. This performance shows consistency in growth. I appreciate you distributors and employees for your contribution to this success".

The Managing Director who was speaking at the distributors' award night in Takoradi, said for the past 61 years, NestlÃ© had been offering products that contributed to the nutritional value needed for growth and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

'We at Nestle are serious at enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. This is an achievement we are proud of, thanks to all Stakeholders in our value chain, from the farmer who yields quality raw materials for production through to the distributor whose hard work and commitment ensures NestlÃ© products are ever present in the homes of consumers,' She added.

The Managing Director said quality and safety were non-negotiable priorities of the company, 'today, as we reward excellence, let us also reflect on the interventions put in place to help achieve quality at all levels'.

She said in creating a shared value concept, the company had built the capacity of farmers and empowered them economically through projects such as the NestlÃ© Cereal Plan and the NestlÃ© Cocoa Plan in partnership with USAID ADVANCE and the International Cocoa Initiative.

The two projects according to her, had reached out to thousands of farmers annually with relevant training and best farming practices, adding that these efforts were connected to the global ambition to help improve upon 30 million livelihoods in communities by 2030.

She said 'Reigniting Growth' had been adopted in 2018 to ensure continuous hand-in-hand activities to revitalize the businesses in order to sustain its market share.

On the awards, she explained that the introduction of four new awards, bring the total awards to 38 in the area of 'Consistency in ordering Process' while three others will be awarded for 'New Product Support'.

The brands champion award went to Zakaria Enterprise, All needs, Setmay and Pickmix among others.

Other awards were the growth awards, support for new product, consistency award, highest turnover and best distributor awards.