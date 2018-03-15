New Classroom Block For Tema Manhean Presby School

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has cut sod for the construction of a 12-unit classroom block for the Tema Manhean Presbyterian School.

The project, when completed, would replace the old dilapidated building which was built when the natives of Tema resettled in Manhean to make way for the construction of the Tema Harbour.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, cutting the sod, said the project was the first major educational infrastructure projects to be under taken by his administration.

Mr Annan-La, who is an old student of the school, said a visit to a number of public schools in the Metropolis revealed that Tema Manhean Presbyterian School needed urgent attention.

He expressed the hope that its completion would help improve learning and teaching and assured that TMA was putting in measures to improve educational infrastructure under its 'Tema Restoration Agenda'.

He therefore appealed to other organizations, residents and traditional leaders to contribute their quota to the Tema Restoration Agenda.

The MCE announced that his outfit was embarking on a data collection update of business to help in the planning and developing of programmes to yield more revenue for developmental projects.

Mrs Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah, Tema Metropolitan Director of Education and Acting Headmistress of the Tema Senior High School, said the commencement of the project came at the right time.

Mrs Nsiah-Asamoah added that upon its completion, it would help with the abolishment of the shift educational system currently being run by the school.

She urged teachers and pupils of the school to improve on their teaching and learning respectively even as the Assembly had come to their aid.