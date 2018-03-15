Girl, 4 Champions Sanitation Initiative

Nadin Bedzra, a four year-old pupil of Kpeve Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) pre-school made a case for sanitation at a forum on corruption at Kpeve in the South Dayi District.

The girl, in kindergarten two, strolled among participants including chiefs, opinion leaders, teachers and traders and picked sachet water bags used and dropped at the forum.

The spectacle drew the attention of officials at the forum and compelled them to temporarily shift the conversation to sanitation, with many commending Miss Bedzra for her far-sightedness.

The girl told GNA that they were taught at school and church to keep the environment clean.

Madam Precious Kakraba, Mother of Nadin, said she encouraged her daughter to pick the empty sachet bags littering the community centre after she sought her permission.

Madam Agnes Nutakor, Headmistress of Kpeve Model Basic School, said it was sad to see little Bedzra cleared the mess created by elderly people in the community and urged participants to desist from littering the environment with used sachet water bags.

She said schools in the District were using pupils and students as agents of change to improve sanitation in the communities, especially Kpeve, which is known for its Market.

The corruption forum was organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative consortium under the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) mobile anti-corruption education and legal access to citizens' initiative.

It was aimed at promoting corruption reporting and empowering citizens to help institutions in the fight against corruption under 'USAID Accountable Democratic Institutions and Systems Strengthening,' (ADISS) programme.

Officials from National Commission on Civic Education, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and chiefs from the community facilitated the discussions.