Redundant Procurement Ministry Irrelevant

Ashaiman Member of Parliament is demanding the scrapping of the Ministry of Procurement if the sector minister cannot answer simple questions in Parliament about issues concerning her ministry.

Ernest Henry Norgbey said the failure by Sarah Adwoa Safo to answer questions about the 28 million cedis contract awarded to Dextro-impex is enough justification that the Ministry of Procurement is redundant.

The Minister refused to answer why Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) decided to award the contract of 28 million ¢for Dextro-impex to supply 1,800-second hand vehicles.

She would rather the question was directed to the Finance Ministry, arguing her Ministry was just to provide procurement policies and strategies.

It has emerged however that the contract was actually abrogated a month after it was awarded last year.

But the Ashaiman MP said the abrogation of the contract was inconsequential. Rather, the decision to award it in the first place should be the bone of contention.

He was surprised that the minister of procurement, who was hauled before Parliament to answer for the contract, chickened out.

Ernest Norgbey told Joy News’ Parker Wilson that a Minister who issued a directive to all ministries to consult her before making procurements cannot suddenly pretend to be unaccountable for procurement issues.

“If she cannot answer questions about procurement then her ministry must be scrapped,” he said, adding, “this is a confirmation that some of the ministries are redundant.”

“It is a waste of tax payer’s money…” he added.