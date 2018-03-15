Sachet Water Company Manager Gets 18 Years For Robbery

A Manager of a sachet water firm, Edward Kodjo Tawiah, who robbed a family at gunpoint at Westland, near Haatso, Accra, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after Tawiah has been found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, and two counts of robbery by the court presided over by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh.

His accomplice whose name was given as Eric, aka Abodam, however, is on the run.

Prosecuting Superintendent of Police, Mr. Kweku Bempah, said one Mr. Edward Antwi and his wife, Adwoa Antwi, and their son, Carlton Antwi, are the complainants in the matter.

According to Mr. Bempah, Mr. Antwi is an Estate Developer, while Tawiah was the manager of his late father's pure water company.

On March 28, last year, at about 0300 hours, the complainant and wife were asleep in their bedroom when Tawiah and Eric armed with a pistol and wearing face masks broke into their room.

Prosecution said they ordered the complainant and his wife to show them where they kept the monies they brought home the previous day.

Superintendent Bempah said Antwi told the accused that he did not bring any money home.

The prosecution said the accused then dragged Antwi from his bed onto the floor and tied Antwi and his wife's hands behind them.

They collected Mr Antwi's phone valued GH¢1,300.00, gold necklace valued at GH¢8,000.00 and his wife mobile phone costing GH¢5,000.00 and her engagement and wedding rings estimated at GH¢6,000.00.

Not satisfied with the act, they also entered into the couple's son's room and collected his GH¢750.00 worth mobile phone and a Laptop valued at GH¢2,000.00.

After collecting the items, the accused marched the couple's son to his parents' room and tied him also.

Unknown to the accused persons, they skipped the room of the couple's daughter who then called a friend who also called the Police.

Before the accused could leave the house, the Police Patrol Team arrived at the scene and the robbers on seeing them entered the various rooms in their bid to find an escape route.

There was an exchange of fire between the accused and the Police however the two managed to escape.

Tawiah who was injured could not go far and was nabbed by the police.

An Isuzu Trooper with Registration number GR 8237-A used by the robbers was retrieved from the crime scene and same was impounded.