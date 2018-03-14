NDC Dares NPP Government To Prosecute Their Own; Saying Witch-hunting Must Stop!

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged the president to focus on dealing with corruption allegations in his government and not witch-hunt political opponents.

In a statement, the Regional Secretary, Raymond Tandoh, said the party is not surprised at the charges of causing financial loss to the state brought against the former Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) CEO, Dr Stephen Opuni.

He is even more surprised that government finds no need to deal with corruption allegations destroying its public integrity and credibility but rather goes out of its way to persecute political opponents.

Below is the press release.

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

ASHANTI REGIONAL CHAPTER

PRESS RELEASE

We have taken note of the commencement of persecution of Dr Stephen Opuni and others by government. We have learnt some 27 charges have been preferred against him and would be called on Friday, March 23, 2018, at the High Court.

While we are not surprised by this development, we are appalled by the exceptional determination of government to destroy the reputation of a man who has laboured to transform the cocoa sector in Ghana.

We believe Dr Stephen Opuni is a victim of a growing political culture of hounding predecessors to justify campaign claims of corruption.

It is worrying that at a time corruption allegations are rife in every sector of this government, government finds no need to deal with these allegations that are destroying its public integrity and credibility.

Sadly, government has resorted to political witch hunting, vindictiveness and mirage pursuits that would not survive any serious test.

We are confident Dr Stephen Opuni will be exonerated eventually knowing his meticulousness and genuine commitment to the development of Ghana.

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the NDC hereby declares its unflinching support for Dr Stephen Opuni and his family in these difficult times of political persecution. We trust in the independence and wisdom of our courts and are hopeful that the outcome of proceedings would be without political interference.

…...…Signed……..

Raymond Tandoh

(Regional Secretary)