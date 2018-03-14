Ghanaians Should Support Ghana Beyond Aid Vision--Rev. Stephen Wengam

Head Pastor of the Cedar Mountain Chapel (Assemblies of God) East Legon, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, is urging all hands on deck to push President Akufo-Addo’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid after 61 years.

According to the respected man of God, it is high time Ghana moved from an aid recipient to an aid donor.

He said God's favour is upon Ghana hence this vision being championed by the President is achievable and needed the support of all Ghanaians to make it work.

Rev. Stephen Wengam was speaking at Ghana Day last Sunday at the Cedar Mountain Chapel, as part of Church activities in line with Ghana's 61 years of independence celebrations.

The event, dubbed Ghana Day, had church members clad in various traditional and modern fashion of Ghanaian design.

Rev. Stephen Wengam said the president's vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid is timely in the sense that Ghana cannot continue to depend on foreign aid.

"This is good because as we continue to take that aid, one day these people will determine the direction of our development and how our country should be governed."

He said Ghanaians should have faith and believe in the vision since anything that God promises is achievable.

Taking his turn to speak, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, who was the Special Guest of Honour, added his support to the man of God's call for a Ghanaians to believe in the Ghana Beyond Aid vision.

According to Dr. Asare, it was shameful for Ghana to depend on financial support from countries that were on the same level with Ghana 61 years ago.

"It is shameful we are receiving aid from South Korea, Singapore, Japan, India, China among others," he lamented.

Touching on FREE SHS, the renowned doctor, while urging the government to be focused also appealed to Ghanaians to support this brilliant educational policy to help our fellow junior brothers and sisters to get educated.