Stephen Wengam’s Cedar Mountain Chapel Celebrates Ghana Day

Last Sunday, the Cedar Mountain Chapel (Assemblies of God) East Legon, led by its Head Pastor, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, displayed colourful Ghanaian resplendence at a special church ceremony to celebrate Ghana's 61st Independence.

The event, dubbed Ghana Day, had church members clad in various traditional and modern fashion of Ghanaian designs.

Special prayers were offered to propel Ghana into prosperity in the next phase of its development agenda whilst a special cake was also cut to celebrate the day.

The Ghana Day was on the theme, FAVOUR and was graced by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare who was in the company of his wife.

Dr. Nsiah Asare was given a special award by the Church for his immense contribution to the health sector of Ghana and the world at large.

In his sermon, Rev. Stephen Wengam cited that just like the Israelites, God has brought Ghana out of bondage to prosper after 61 years.

He stated that Ghanaians have been blessed to have Ghana as their country since Ghana is a nation with favour just as Israel.

According to the respected man of God, a nation that is favoured is a nation where there is liberty, freedom where citizens can work and become millionaires and enjoy the fruit of their labour in peace without any harassment from the government.

“Prosperity is an integral part of the Gospel—God has not made anybody poor. God as a marketer wants his product of Salvation to be patronized. God is running a company and wants to increase his client base. So when God saves you he makes you good for you to tell others about him,” he said.

He prayed for God’s favour upon Ghana to translate into prosperity to benefit all Ghanaians.

Rev. Stephen Wengam also urged Ghanaians to appreciate their employers and their salaries no matter how meagre and work hard to achieve their goals without waiting for any government.

On his part, the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Nsiah Asare lamented over how Ghana couldn't be financially dependent upon all the abundant resources after so many years.

He advanced his argument with a text from the scriptures in the Book of Nehemiah Chapters 1, 2 and 3 where the walls of Jerusalem was built.

He said Nehemiah at the time encountered a lot of naysayers who discouraged him from fulfilling God's vision for Israel.

"The people of Israel had all the resources because of the favour they had from God and as the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said we are rebuilding Ghana according to the will of God. As we move to accomplish the vision, may God give us all the resources we need to work and progress as a nation for generations unborn to even benefit."