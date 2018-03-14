modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Religion

Stephen Wengam’s Cedar Mountain Chapel Celebrates Ghana Day

William Nana Beeko / ModernGhana
Stephen Wengam’s Cedar Mountain Chapel Celebrates Ghana Day

Last Sunday, the Cedar Mountain Chapel (Assemblies of God) East Legon, led by its Head Pastor, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, displayed colourful Ghanaian resplendence at a special church ceremony to celebrate Ghana's 61st Independence.

The event, dubbed Ghana Day, had church members clad in various traditional and modern fashion of Ghanaian designs.

Special prayers were offered to propel Ghana into prosperity in the next phase of its development agenda whilst a special cake was also cut to celebrate the day.

The Ghana Day was on the theme, FAVOUR and was graced by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare who was in the company of his wife.

Dr. Nsiah Asare was given a special award by the Church for his immense contribution to the health sector of Ghana and the world at large.

In his sermon, Rev. Stephen Wengam cited that just like the Israelites, God has brought Ghana out of bondage to prosper after 61 years.

He stated that Ghanaians have been blessed to have Ghana as their country since Ghana is a nation with favour just as Israel.

According to the respected man of God, a nation that is favoured is a nation where there is liberty, freedom where citizens can work and become millionaires and enjoy the fruit of their labour in peace without any harassment from the government.

“Prosperity is an integral part of the Gospel—God has not made anybody poor. God as a marketer wants his product of Salvation to be patronized. God is running a company and wants to increase his client base. So when God saves you he makes you good for you to tell others about him,” he said.

He prayed for God’s favour upon Ghana to translate into prosperity to benefit all Ghanaians.

Rev. Stephen Wengam also urged Ghanaians to appreciate their employers and their salaries no matter how meagre and work hard to achieve their goals without waiting for any government.

On his part, the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Nsiah Asare lamented over how Ghana couldn't be financially dependent upon all the abundant resources after so many years.

He advanced his argument with a text from the scriptures in the Book of Nehemiah Chapters 1, 2 and 3 where the walls of Jerusalem was built.

He said Nehemiah at the time encountered a lot of naysayers who discouraged him from fulfilling God's vision for Israel.

"The people of Israel had all the resources because of the favour they had from God and as the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said we are rebuilding Ghana according to the will of God. As we move to accomplish the vision, may God give us all the resources we need to work and progress as a nation for generations unborn to even benefit."

29176968 974243096071248 440585715262276287 n 29104196 974244666071091 6239075816432066528 n
29104231 974247379404153 4296870527733557353 n 29133281 974244849404406 5006406782138889052 n
29133297 974286409400250 996228273510506750 n 29133391 974247372737487 719188625248244816 n
29133654 974242872737937 6143882541966920042 n 29133685 974286296066928 7519853227451995408 n
29133768 974286316066926 1992885166180291762 n 29136033 974287839400107 906989075672367958 n
29136440 974288846066673 2518002564619678621 n 29136474 974287836066774 5139133072756440269 n
29136597 974243916071166 4666828668109504645 n 29136752 974286396066918 3839036570389182434 n
29136787 974288849400006 7879011131049538920 n 29136876 974250266070531 2514488843673120022 n
29176842 974286389400252 6712209621769745800 n 29176883 974250249403866 7852865030149135897 n
29176968 974243096071248 440585715262276287 n 29177281 974288142733410 5238292166483781334 n
29177646 974286506066907 838920452651207580 n 29178308 974249906070567 7801457174806844899 n
29178991 974288146066743 2256902165424831965 n 29186909 974244846071073 116819000722276045 n
29196162 974287842733440 6468455350672569389 n 29196416 974250116070546 5174117115260800800 n
29196814 974247486070809 8110580245500591161 n 29197194 974247579404133 4576746331182263698 n
29214152 974243589404532 4805255162906655106 n 29214162 974249602737264 7945918204806848610 n
29214902 974247499404141 6588969102176245939 n

Osei Ameyaw Sister-In-Law Grabs 11 Contracts
Contracts awarded to the sister-in-law has raised questions of conflict of interest.
William Nana Beeko Editor in Chief

body-container-line