Two 'Bomb’ Suspects Charged, One Freed

Two of the three persons arrested for possessing explosives suspected to be grenades have been charged by the Attorney General department.

The two, Ishmaila Ali Musah, 31 and Abdul Karim Yakubu, 30, have been charged with two counts; possession of explosive and fire arms.

One other, Osman Alhassan, 33 has been discharged.

Senior State Attorney Sefakor, told the court Wednesday that per the evaluation on the docket referred to the AG's department on the matter, the attorney General directed that Musah and Yakubu be charged with the offenses, while Alhassan, an onion seller be discharged.

The court presided over by His Worship Mr. Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah adjourned the case to April 12, 2018 for the committal proceedings to be conducted.

The suspects were arrested on January 15,2018 by the Odorkor Police in Accra.