5-Member Audit Committee Set Up To Audit Finance Of KNUST

A five-member Audit Committee has been inaugurated to audit the finance of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in Kumasi.

The five member committee is made up of three external and two internal auditors. The external Auditors are GBCs Director of Internal Audit, Peter Opoku-Mensah, Managing Partner of KDA Accounting Services, Kwaku Danso-Abeam and Head of Internal Audit, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Thomas Kwarfo with Dr. Edward Baffoe Bonney and Eunice Akosua Ofosua Amoako representing the Governing Council of the KNUST.

The Audit Committee members are advised to take their advisory, mandatory and support roles seriously to help better the finance of the University.

Addressing the Members the Head of Internal Audit Unit of the Internal Audit Agency, Nathan Yankey, stated that the inauguration is in accordance with Article 88 of the Public Financial Management Act which aims to ensure transparency, accountability and judicious use of public funds.

Mr. Yankey charged the Audit Committee members to take their roles seriously by keeping abreast of the relevant laws, policies and plans of the University.

The Chairman of the Audit Committee, Kwaku Danso-Abeam on behalf of the members, assured the University of their readiness to cooperate with the authorities and entreated the University’ Administration to do same to help make the finances of the KNUST one of the best.

The Acting Deputy Registrar, Administration, KNUST Yaw Owusu Asamoah, was appointed Secretary to the Audit Committee.