Pathologist Fails To Show Up 10 Days After 'Poisoned' Banku Killed 6

Authorities of the Ghana Health Service are yet to establish the cause of death of six people who died after eating 'Banku' and 'Amorkple' in Akakpokofe, a town in the Volta Region.

The victims started experiencing stomach upset shortly after eating the food on Thursday, March 01, 2018.

More than a week after a sextet died, the pathologist expected to conduct an autopsy on their bodies to determine what may have caused their demise have not arrived in the town.

The District Chief Executive of South Tongu, Emmanuel Agama, laments that the arrival of the pathologist has long delayed.

“We invited the pathologist from the Police Hospital to come and do the test but as I speak to you he hasn’t arrived yet,” Mr. Emmanuel Agama told Joy News in an interview.

He added that a delegation from the two families who have suffered the losses have embarked on a trip to Accra to query the delay of the health expert.

“The team is yet to come back with the report,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Advocacy Centre (CAC) on Tuesday described as unacceptable the silence of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) days after they collected the samples.

“Ten (10) good days after such a major incident, the FDA has only visited Akakpokofe, just to collect samples of the poisonous corn dough. Using ten days to collect samples and not being able to issue a public alert or produce the first stage of the test results from the laboratory, in order to guide consumers, is not good enough,” the statement read in part.

President of CAC, Professor Goski Alabi, also demanded in the statement that FDA “issues a public alert in order to inform the general public and in particular consumers of corn dough, to allay the fears of the general public”.