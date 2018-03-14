Techiman Municipal Assembly Moves To Sanitize Market

Mr. Attakora Amaniampong-Manager, Techiman Market

The Techiman Municipal Assembly under the leadership of Municipal Chief Executive,Hon. John Kofi Donyina has taken steps to sanitize the ownership of market stores and other commercial areas in the central business district of the Municipality. This comes at the heel of an audit carried out by Internal Audit Unit of the Assembly in the market which revealed among others that most of the store “owners” does not have rent or lease agreement with the Assembly.

A team has therefore been constituted by management of the Assembly to ensure that those operating in the market have proper rent or lease agreement with the Assembly.In the absence of a proper data on the market stores and other commercial areas of the central business district, the Assembly though has the potential to generate a lot of revenue from commercial activities, it is unable to generate the needed revenue.

The manager of the Techiman Market, Attakora Amaniampong said the lack of data was affecting the operations of the market and hence the need to conduct the exercise for the management of the market to know the number of stores and the ownership of same.

He advised traders to eschew reading any political motives from the exercise since it is in the interest of the traders and other business people to have proper lease or rent agreement with the Assembly so that their interest could be protected.

He added that some people have paid huge sums of monies but they have not been allocated the stores they paid for which the exercise will seek to address. He therefore called on all people operating various businesses in the commercial areas in the Techiman township to call on the committee at the Bonokyempim hall to submit all documents regarding their stores.

In other not to keep people in the dark, a public education exercise has been undertaken ob the various radio stations within the Municipality while the Information van has been deployed to to sensitize the public on the exercise.