Five Illegal Miners Remanded

Five illegal miners, who were arrested for engaging in alluvial mining on the Anum River at Peminase, near Konongo, have been remanded into prison custody by the Juaso Circuit Court.

They are Abukari Nelson, Gilbert Quacoo, Kwaku George, Owusu Kofi Bright and Francis Ofori.

They all pleaded not guilty and would reappear on March 22.

The Prosecutor Police Superintendent Julius Kpebbeson told the court, presided over by Yusif Asibey that complainants are police officers stationed at Konongo.

He said on March 3 at 1730 hours, the complainants received information that some people were mining on the Anum River at Peminase and proceeded to the scene.

The complainants, who double as co-opted members of the Municipal Committee on Illegal Mining, arrested the accused persons upon reaching the scene where two excavators were also found.

They were taken to the police station to give their statements and were subsequently arraigned before court.