Pervert Arabs Buying Rohingya Girls And Females As Sex Slaves!

If you are a female and going to any of the Arab countries to work as housemaids, you either have to allow your employer to have sex with you, or you'll certainly be raped!

A group of female workers from Bangladesh, who went to Saudi Arabia as housemaids narrated the reporters and women rights groups the sordid stories of how they were either raped or had to let their employers have sex with them. Even they had to accept the similar barbaric acts from other male members in the houses. Most of these unfortunate females became pregnant and had to go for secret abortions in some clinics in that country.

According to a statistic, ninety-five percent of the female workers from Bangladesh, who went to the Middle Eastern countries were being sexually harassed and raped by their employers.

For last few months, at least seventeen human trafficking rackets are luring the Rohingya girls and females, who took refuge in Bangladesh escaping atrocities of the Burmese army and are trafficking them to several Middle Eastern countries via land and sea routes.

Arabs are paying US$ 15-20 thousand for each of the Rohingya females while they are readily paying double the amount for a girl aged between 6 to 14.

Perversion of the Arabs and their nefarious luster for girls and women have turned the trafficking of Rohingya girls and females as a very lucrative job.

It should be mentioned here that, almost ninety-nine percent of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are Muslims while the rest are Hindus.

It is anticipated that a large number of Rohingya girls and females may fall prey of the traffickers. Out of over one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, there are almost six hundred thousand girls and females.