African Women Leaders Re-echo Gender Power

The Yale University through its Yale Africa Initiative is changing the narrative of African civilization and governance using the striking examples of successful and courageous African women leaders to whip up the spirit of the next generation of women leaders and advance the prospects of their nation and continent at large.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Yale Leadership Forum in Accra, the President of Yale University, Peter Salovey said the forum reiterates the importance of global engagement for education, public service, and leadership across different sectors.

He noted that Yale aspires to advance its role as a leading global research university through building partnerships worldwide.

“I know you agree that international engagement is essential for success in the 21st century especially for institutions of higher education. So, I hope you will consider today’s forum to be only one chapter of a long and fruitful relationship,” the Yale President stated.

Mr Salovey said he continue to feel strongly that Yale’s engagement with Africa should be an important dimension of Yale’s missions of research, teaching and service.

He noted that the Network of African Women Leaders, which is a flagship of the Yale Africa Initiative was launched in 2015, adding that, the inaugural participants of the Senior Women in Government Leadership Program included women ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) from Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, and Kenya.

According to him, the network has not only enhanced the knowledge and skills of senior African women leaders but it has also bolstered the pipeline for emerging leaders.

“Because when women are in leadership positions, their influence—the example they set—helps women who are in every level of businesses, organizations, or communities”, he intimated.

Speakers of the Yale leadership Forum were the former Minister of Education of Ghana, Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang; former Minister of Education/Minerals of Nigeria, Obiageli Ezekwesili; Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection of Ghana, Nana Oye Lithur; Former Min. of Agriculture of Uganda, Victoria Sekitoleko; Former Min. of Gender & Development of Liberia, Julia Duncan Cassell and Former Member of Parliament (MP) of Morocco, Nouzha Skalli who shared their personal experiences on the topic, “My Journey to Leadership: Personal Testimonial.”

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection of Ghana, Nana Oye Lithur described her personal attributes in helping vulnerable women as the pivot of her leadership career in politics.

She said the starting point of her journey into politics was the values and principles which were driven by her background of strong women leaders.

The former Minister of Education in Ghana, Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang, who was a teacher, also described her personal journey as one mainly driven by family, friends, co-workers and particularly her students as well as the late former President Atta Mills.

According to her, she comes from a strong background that strongly held the belief that the impossible is possible through self-determination.

She added that learning to work and accommodate people by recognizing their roles, talents and efforts, and learning that she was not doing it for immediate applause.

The Former Member of Parliament (MP) of Morocco, Nouzha Skalli said her career in politics started with a dream to transform the lives of people particularly vulnerable women who are mostly unfairly treated in the country.

The process, she recounted, started with the establishment of women society which advocated and encouraged women to take up leadership roles in public and private establishments. Through her advocacy, the number of female parliamentarians has increased to 81.

The Former Minister of Agriculture for Uganda, Victoria Sekitoleko explained that after living in California for 25years, she finally decided to return to her homeland after the country was devastated by the war.

Her passion, according to her, was driven by the willingness to serve and help the country to reorganize itself.

The former Minister of Education/Minerals for Nigeria, Obiageli Ezekwesili said there is nothing exceptional about them as women leaders however, they were under certain conditions propelled to work harder in order to achieve their desired goal.

According to her, consistency has been the major challenge for most young women who aspire to become great achievers but growing up, she remained very consistent with her thoughts without negotiating her values.

Her journey, she narrated, began with the struggle against the ills and injustices of women in the country by launching an advocacy to demand equal treatment for all women.