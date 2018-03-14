The Christian and The Banker: General Questions

The banking industry is one of the highest paying employers in the country and the employees in this industry has members who are Christians. Do they ever wonder at the lives destroyed so they can take home that huge pay checks?

We all agree that the banking industry always makes a profit at the expense of society. Banks are marketed as agencies that support the needy by providing them financial support to establish businesses. These support comes with a cost known as interest; no one need talk about a business making a profit: but much can be said about a business making too much profit. The Bible has much to teach on how much profit a seller should make.

Therefore should a Christian work in the banking industry?

What makes a bank but the people who work to keep it running?

Who takes the exploitative interests that kills dreams and small businesses! Can the individual say "I'm just doing my job" and be vindicated?

What are the ethics of the modern bank and what has the Bible ethics got to do with it?

Can the Christian work in a bank and believe himself to be saved when he is running an industry that exploits the poor for profit?

How many homes have been destroyed by banks and the profiteers who work in it?

Should the Christian seek employment in the banking industry so she can make a living for herself and her family though she knows that it's at the expense of others?

Can the Christian continue to act blind to the evil perpetuated by the banks because he is just a worker and doesn't make policies?

If we are to closely examine the Bible's teaching on profit making we'll have a lot to say to the Banking Industry.

Are we willing to allow Scripture dictate what we do as vocation?

Can we continue to train our children in banking and finance and not teach them the moral obligation they owe to society?

Can you look back at the years you spent in banking and say "glory to God for I did good to society"?

Is God pleased at the tithe you paid when the money came from exploiting the dreams and aspirations of others?

How many of us don't want a bank job? Ask people why they want a bank job and it's always about "they pay much" but do we consider the ethics of paying much!

What job did the bank do to make such profits?

As a Christian I love profit for I serve a God who delights in profitable venture but I'm also against profit that exploits others because I serve a God who hates exploitation.

WHAT HAS GOD TO DO WITH BANKING?

Each of the Abrahamic religions has a banking code.

The Jews strictly observe the banking code as written down in their Law.

The Muslims strictly observe the banking code as written down in their Law.

Only the Christian doesn't know or doesn't care about the banking code written down in their Law.

We praise the accountant who stopped work because he won't join his boss steal; we praise the young woman who turned down a great job because she won't defile her body; we praise the doctor who went to work because he values human life over his pay check; can we also praise a banker who chose God's code of banking over the liberal code of exploitative interests?