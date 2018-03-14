Speed Up Bill On Maternity Leave Extension

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has appealed to the Ministry of Gender, Women and Social Protection to speed up the process of work on the bill seeking to extend maternity leave.

Mr Adjen Frimpong, Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Secretary of GNAT, who made the call said it would help provide nursing mothers, especially, teachers, enough time to take care of their babies at their tender age.

He was speaking at a ceremony organised by the Municipal GNAT secretariat to commemorate the international women’s day at Ejisu.

The ceremony, which was sponsored by UT Life Assurance, was attended by over 100, female teachers drawn from all the pre-tertiary educational institutions in the municipality.

Mr Frimpong said the role of women in national development could not be overemphasised.

He said women are found in every sector of the economy and have demonstrated exceptional capabilities in every position they occupy.

“In the area of education, female teachers have played critical roles in nurturing and training of the nation’s human resource,” he said.

Mr Frimpong pointed out that, women were multi-gifted and it was time for all to support them to unearth and sharpen their potentials to speed up national development.

He urged female teachers to take advantage of modern technology to improve their teaching skills in the classroom.

Mr Frimpong also urged them to be of good moral character and serve as role models for girls not only in their schools but their communities as well.