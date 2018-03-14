Busted! Fake Military Capo In Bawumia’s Security Detail

Police in the Ashanti Region have detained a 23-year old man after he was arrested by the Vice President's Security detail at the Kumasi Airport on 11th of March, 2018.

Sissy Ibrahim, who is claiming to be a student of the University of Ghana, Legon, was dressed in a Military uniform when he was arrested.

The uniform was affixed with a nametag “Zakari”.

The suspect was sent to the Manhyia Police station for unlawful possession of Military uniform and impersonation.

According to Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah, the demeanor and movement of the suspect became suspicious to the security team accosted and interrogated him.

He said it was later discovered that he was not a Military officer.

COP Yeboah further explained that the suspect later told police that the Uniform belongs to his elder brother, Sergeant Zakari Ibrahim, who is a personnel at the 5BN, Burma Camp, and was currently on Peace keeping operation in Lebanon.

He indicated that the suspect has been detained and will be put before court after investigations.