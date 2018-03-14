Support Catherine Afeku to develop Evalue-Gwira – Former NPP executive

Madam Abena Kwallah

Former Western Regional Women's Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abena Kwallah, has urged the good people of Evalue-Gwira Ajomoro Constituency of Western Region to rally behind Mrs. Catherine Afeku to develop the area.

Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent over the weekend during the party's Constituency elections held at Axim, Mrs. Kwalla said the people should cooperate and believe that the Member of Parliament would be able to do all that she promised during her campaign, especially programs concerning job creation.

The Western Regional NPP Second Vice Chairman hopeful said the NPP government would create job opportunities for the youth in the country and added that these opportunities would also benefit the people of Evalue-Adjomoro Gwira Constituency.

"We need you to be patient and pray hard for the NPP government because President Akufo-Addo has the vision to effectively rule the country and move the country forward".

She pleaded with the people in the Constituency to put their political colours aside and support Mrs. Afeku to develop the area.

She added that Mrs. Afeku who doubles as a Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has the Constituency at heart to improve the living conditions of the people.

She revealed that within this month President Akufo-Addo will come to Axim and cut sod for the construction of the sea defence project adding that this big project is going to create indirect and direct jobs for the unemployed youth of the area.

She expressed optimism that Mrs. Catherine Afeku will retain the Evalue-Adjomoro Gwira Constituency seat in 2020 to set a record of being the first sitting MP to win the seat back to back since 1992.

Speaking to the Correspondent, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Mr. Frank Okpeyen advised the party members who have been given government appointment to open their doors to the people especially the party members adding that if the party is not in power they will not be given the opportunities.

He also revealed that his office is open twenty-four hours to everybody without a political consideration.

He confirmed that President Akufo-Addo will be at Axim to cut sod for the construction of the Axim Sea Defence Wall as was promised by the Akufo-Addo government during the 2016 campaign.

He pledged his total commitment to work tirelessly with the MP to develop the area.

"My partnership with the MP, we are going to develop this area and I want to use this medium to tell the NDC that they should forget the seat in 2020", he emphasized.

The Acting NPP Western Regional Chairman who is eyeing for the main position, Mr. Francis Ndede Siah reaffirmed his statement that the NDC now in opposition will be in opposition till 2034 hence called on the people to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and Mrs. Catherine Afeku to deliver.

At the end of the elections, the Nzema East Municipal Electoral Commissioner, Nana Ama Ofori declared the ten party members who picked forms to contest for the various positions unopposed where 9 out of 19 members stepped down.

Source: Daniel Kaku