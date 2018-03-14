Ghana Should Work For Everybody

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has underlined the government's unswerving determination to build a society that works for everybody.

They would go the extra mile to bring efficiency into the management of the nation's resources to benefit the population.

He was speaking at the 50th 'Maulid' anniversary celebration of the Tijanniya Movement of Ghana in Kumasi.

The event is held in the third month of the Islamic calendar to commemorate the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Dr. Bawumia gave the assurance that every part of the country would have their fair share of infrastructure development to make things better for the people.

He indicated that creating job opportunities had been made an urgent national priority and was at the heart of the various interventions rolled out.

He called for strong backing of the government's effort at transforming the economy to 'put the nation beyond aid'.

He reminded the Muslims about the need for tolerance and to live in total peace and harmony.

It was important for all to get right with the law and avoid doing anything likely to undermine the peace.

Dr. Bawumia announced that fares for this year's Hajj would remain the same as that of last year.

He added that they were working with the Hajj Board on that - to maintain the fares.