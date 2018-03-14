Tertiary Institutions Challenged To Give Students Skills Training

Elder Foster Amoani, Registrar of the Pentecost University College (PUC) has urged the leadership of tertiary institutions in the country to adopt holistic approach to training students to acquire creative and employable skills.

He said this would enable the youth to meet the requirements in the local and international job markets to support the government in solving the unemployment menace.

Elder Amoani, who is also the Kasoa Area Deacon of the Church of Pentecost and Board Chairman of the Pentecost Social Services (PENSOS) - Kasoa Area, gave the advice in an interview at the weekend.

He said there was a gap between tertiary education and industry, hence the incidence of graduate unemployment, adding that due to much emphasis placed on theory instead of practicability, a chunk of students come out from school virtually helpless.

Elder Amoani said there was the need for effective collaboration between the tertiary institutions and the industries for the training of the students so that after completing their education they could be absorbed in the workforce.

'At the PUC we train the mind of the students to acquire knowledge, the hands to work, the heart to have the fear of God and lead morally upright lives; while our links with some established industrial entities make the PUC stand out in terms of producing skilful graduates,' he said.