Public Sector Accountants Should Be Trained Regularly

Mr Francis Abudu Zimmaleh, Associate member of Beta & Associates, a private Accounting firm, has urged government to initiate regular training programme for public-sector accountants and other relevant officers on Ghana's public financial management regulations.

He said that could avert chains of lapses documented by the country's Auditor-General in its annual reports which had indicted several Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies as well as ministries and agencies for misapplication of state funds.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Abudu Zimmaleh said regular training would help bring up to date spending and approving officers on current changes and best practices in public financial management.

'This regular training, if adopted, I believe will help our agencies avoid perceived corrupt actions as reported by the Auditor-General,' he said.

The Auditor-General's Reports on Public Sector Expenditure over the years have triggered public uproar over persistent reports of gross mismanagement and malfeasance.

Last month, the Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Domelevo threatened to stop salaries of public sector officers who failed to answer to audit queries and also recommended prosecution for defaulting officers.

His office disallowed GH¢5.4 billion in overpaid contracts.

But, Mr Zimmaleh said the need to retrain key people in the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was imperative and should not be ignored.

'The Accountants are like any other professionals, they may need refresher courses and re-orientation about the various changes to the 1992 Constitution, the Financial Administration Act, Audit Service Act and the Public Financial Management Act and get them to align to best practices of today', he added.