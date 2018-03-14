First Northern Women's Business Conference Held

The maiden Northern Women's Business Conference has been held in Tamale to explore ways to grow businesses of women in the informal sector in the Northern Region to promote wealth creation.

The event, organised by the Northern Women Legacy for Peace Building, was on the theme: 'Promoting Peace through Economic Empowerment'.

Participants, mostly from the informal business sector, were taken through business strategies such as budgeting, customer service amongst others, to help improve on their operations.

Madam Ruka Yaro Deliman, National Chairperson of Camfed Alumni, who was one of the facilitators, advised participants to diversify their business activities to increase their incomes.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, appealed to government to design favourable policies targeting women in the informal business sector to help expand their operations.

Alhaji Razak Saani said majority of women in the informal business sector were the bread-winners of their families and targeting them with favourable policies would help them to earn incomes to take good care of their families.

Madam Sarah Ajara Musah, President of the Northern Women Legacy for Peace Building, said peace was necessary for business growth, saying 'We are pressing for peace at homes, workplaces, in our communities, the region and the country at large.'

Madam Ajara Musah, therefore, called on all key stakeholders mandated to prevent conflicts in the region to be proactive to avoid intermittent conflicts in some communities in the Region.

GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA