Food Prices Rising In Upper West

Food prices have gone up in the Upper West Region and the trend is projected to continue, as the region inches towards the cropping season.

A market survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed that a bowl of millet at the Wa market, which sold at GH¢6.00, same period, last year, is now going for GH¢7.50.

That of maize had marginally shot up to GH¢3.50 from GH¢3.00.

A bowl of rice sells at GH¢10.00 as against the previous year's price of GH¢8.50 with soya bean being sold at GH¢7.00, an increase of two cedis.

Groundnut is now bought at GH¢10.00 - two cedis more than it was sold, last year.

Food sellers and buyers, who spoke to the GNA, said high transport charges were largely responsible for the price hike.

Madam Aminta Malik, a trader, said she did not see the prices dropping any time soon as the rains set in and the planting season edges closer.

Another trader, Madam Khadija Zakariya, called for the managers of the economy to focus more effort on tackling fuel price increases.

It should not be lost on anybody the ripple effect of fuel price increase on the price of goods and services, she added.