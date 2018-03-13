GMA Hosts PR Students From UPSA

Ghana’s leading PR agency, Global Media Alliance (GMA)has hosted 40 students from the Public Relations Management Students' Association (PReMSA) of the University ofProfessional Studies (UPSA) to give them in-depth understanding and practical view of Strategic Public Relations in the workplace.

As part of the educational tour, the students were met by Chief Executive Officer of GMA, Mr. Ernest Boateng, who urged them to use digital platforms and every opportunity available to harness their skills while in school.

He said GMA welcomes such initiatives as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to introduce PR students to the agency side of PR practise.

Interacting with the students, Director of GMA, Ms. Emma Wenani said GMA is the agency of choice to learn from, owing to its world class clientele, international awards, and wealth of experience across various industries.

“GMA has won the coveted IPR consultancy of the year award three times: first in 2013, 2015 and 2016 concurrently. Aside that, GMA has won Africa Best Employer Brand 2017 awarded by World HRD Congress, Best PR Agency in Corporate Communications 2016 awarded by the International Public Relations Association, among others.”

In the course of the presentations, the students expressed a general appreciation for GMA’s current PR strategies used to execute key PR account campaigns. “We never knew this amount of work went into the campaigns that we see and read about”, one student said.

On behalf of the students, Kenneth Aidam, President of PReMSA thanked the management and staff of GMA for their warm reception and making their departmental week celebrations a success.

“We look forward to more partnerships withGMA where students can freely learn the best PR practices from the team at GMA. We are most grateful once again for the opportunity.”

Global Media Alliance is a focused Integrated Media & Entertainment Company with 20 years of experience and expertise in Broadcasting, Public Relations and Media Consultancy, Events Management, Creative Services, Digital and Brand Marketing. GMA is one of the leading PR Consultancies in the country with experience in the diverse segments of the public relations industry.

GMA is affiliated to Weber Shandwick and Fleishman Hillard, two of the top 5 PR firms in the world.