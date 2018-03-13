Patients In Fanteakwa Public Hospitals To Test For HIV

All patients to public health facilities in the Fanteakwa District are to be motivated to test to know their HIV status.

This is a strategy being adopted by the Fanteakwa District Health Directorate to help reduce the HIV prevalence in the District and achieve the international HIV prevention target of 90-90-90.

This was disclosed to the Ghana News Agency by Mr. Armel N'dauguie Abou, the Fanteakwa District Director of Health Services in an interview at Begoro .

The 90-90-90 HIV strategy requires that by 2020, 90 percent of all persons living with HIV in all countries should know their HIV status, 90 percent of all persons who know their HIV status should have access to treatment and 90 percent of those on treatment would have such low viral load that they would not be able to infect others.

The District Health Directorate has therefore appealed for financial support to be able to implement its strategy.

The Fanteakwa District currently is the leading distinct in the country with the highest HIV prevalence of 3.3 percent.